WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Former Vice President Joe Biden is reportedly launching his 2020 presidential bid on Thursday.

According to ABC News, the official announcement will come in the form of an online video.

Biden, 76, would be the most experienced politician in the race, and the second oldest, after 77-year-old Bernie Sanders, reports the Associated Press.

Biden served as VP under former President Barack Obama from January 20, 2009, through January 20, 2017. Prior to his VP stint, Biden represented Delaware for 36 years in the United States Senate.

Biden graduated from the University of Delaware and Syracuse Law School before serving on the New Castle County Council. Then, at age 29, he became one of the youngest people ever elected to the U.S. Senate.

