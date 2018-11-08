An airplane was hijacked at Sea-Tac International Airport on Friday evening according to Alaska Airlines.
The airline confirmed that a Horizon Air Q400 was involved in an “unauthorized take-off” in a tweet.
“We believe there are no passengers on board,” the tweet said.
Around 8: 15 p.m., multiple KING 5 viewers called to report a hijacked airplane, saying an apparent pilot or airport worker took off with an aircraft.
Authorities have not confirmed that an aircraft was hijacked or crashed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
© 2018 KING