Following a Camp County Court ruling, Safe Haven Equine Center has taken full custody of the 159 horses they rescued from Scarlet's Legacy Horse Rescue.

RELATED: Approximately 150 horses seized during raid in Camp County

Safe Haven continues to rehabilitate the horses found in conditions that included cramped living quarters, unsuitable food and lack of water supply, according to witness testimony in Camp County Court.

Leading the rehabilitation efforts are full-time Safe Haven volunteers Kerri Downs and Richard Fincher.

The holding facility for these horses was off-limits to the media prior to Thursday, as they were evidence in an ongoing investigation in connection to their rescue.

"As you can see they're separated into different pens. The pens tell us what's going on with them," Downs explained as she gave a tour of the indoor facilities. "These guys are in for observation, these guys are getting ready to go through the med bay."

Downs says these horses are gaining weight but still have a long way to go, as they discover life outside their prior home.



"Sassy is an Arabian who came in with an abscess in her hoof that was so bad it was bleeding when it ruptured," Downs said.



‘Half Pint’ is a draft horse Safe Haven rescued who has already gained 22 lbs. However, Downs says for a horse his size, he should be much heavier.

“We call him 'Half Pint' because he came in half the size he’s supposed to be," Downs said.



From conditions too graphic to show on television, the horses now have fresh hay and clean water and on the way to recovery.



"Probably about 80% of them are going to end up being rideable and usable as a fun family horse," Downs said.



While most will recover to some capacity, some horses were found in such poor condition, their future is in jeopardy. One horse has cancer and infections. Unfortunately, Downs says there is not much they can do about the cancer.



"She has cancer in her eyes we keep it clean to make sure it doesn't get reinfected. She came in with an eye infection on top of the cancer and she has some infection in her legs that we're dealing with," Downs said.

No matter the outlook, volunteers stay positive remembering why they do this work.



"There's this warm glow when you when you start to see their spirit come back and that light comes on and they start to trust again," Downs explained. "The baby [horse] when the first day it started running and playing and bucking and figured out that it was safe, I kid you not we had a line of people out here almost in tears. It's amazing and that's why we do it. To see that happen, to see these horses get a second chance."