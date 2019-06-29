TEXAS, USA — An investigation by the Camp County Sheriff’s Office that began in October prompted the rescue of 159 horses Thursday by the Safe Haven Equine Rescue who was assisted by the Humane Society of the United States.

RELATED: Approximately 150 horses seized during raid in Camp County

The facility where the horses are now being cared for by Safe Haven Equine Rescue is under wraps at the moment because these horses are evidence in an open investigation of animal cruelty.

"We were called out by the sheriff's department to rescue these animals. We started the seizure at about 8:30 a.m. [and] we finished up at 3:30 p.m. and they finished processing every horse last night," Safe Haven Executive Director Richard Fincher said. "It was about 12:30 a.m. or 1 a.m. when they got through seeing every horse. It was a total 159 horses."

Fincher says the horses are under the supervision of his organization until further notice, where Safe Haven is working to rehabilitate them.

"The body rating system [for horses] goes from one through nine, one being the poorest, the skinniest, to nine being obese [the horses we rescued] ratings are from one to three, we may have a couple of fours in there," Fincher said.

The conditions these horses were kept in have resulted in multiple health problems for many of them.

"There's several horses are blind. Some of them have some health problems. Some of them have wounds on them. The vet [has been] out here almost every day doing something to some of the horses," Fincher listed off the many issues various horses have. "The hooves are in bad shape, they've got thrush in them. They're split, and we have a certified farrier will be here next week, and he'll start working on the ones he can."

Fincher says now these horses are in their watchful care, they will get the assistance they need.

"Right now they're getting all the best hay we can feed them. We're keeping all the clean water they can drink. We're watching over them 24/7," Fincher said. "We have someone here all the time looking over. We have a crew that is day and night. I've got three different vets and they all can be here within 20 minutes."

In addition, Safe Haven needs financial assistance in rehabbing these horses, if you would like to donate to them you can head to their website.