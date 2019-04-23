TYLER, Texas — Residents are speaking out ahead of the Tyler City Council meeting on Wednesday.

Eight of them, representing more than 750 of them gathered at the Original Pancake House Monday to speak out against the rezoning of more than 300 acres of land that is up for approval at the council meeting.

More than 750 people have signed petitions in protest to the rezoning.

The group: Tyler Residents vs Genecov Development say they are against it for many reasons, a major reason is safety.

"We feel like this is a severe overcrowding, overtaxing the existing infrastructure, overtaxing the existing street system, and all the activities that happen up and down Holly tree." Robert Justis said about the possible 525 apartments that would be built upon 63 acres.

Members of the group have attended planning and zoning meetings and neighborhood meetings on this rezoning proposal.

"Between January and the April 2 planning and zoning committee, it went from 18 acres to over 320 acres." Justis said.

People who live in that community are concerned that the additional apartments would cause over-crowding at Jack Elementary and Three Lakes Middle School.

Jeannie Weaver said she has spoken with people at Tyler ISD and they are, "about 100 students from capacity at Jack (Elementary), and we're around 100 students from (capacity) Three Lakes (Middle School)."

She is worried that the additional apartments planned, and the apartments that are about to be leased near the area will cause Tyler ISD to have to re-draw the school zones once again.

"Genecov has owned this property, and my understanding for more than a decade, and I don't understand what the rush is. If you've owned the property for this long, why not take the time and do it right?" Ashley Smith said.

The change in acreage did not come with an explanation as to why.

Smith says they haven't even seen anything showing how the development would impact the community.

"We haven't seen impact studies traffic studies, environmental studies, we've seen none of it."she said.

The group, which is not against developing the area, would like to see planning ideas, goals on how Genecov would develop the area in a smart way, and have open communication with the group to help with input on the community they live in.

They are concerned the rezoning and development will make Hollytree Drive a major thoroughfare with people using it to bypass parts of Old Jacksonville Hwy and Broadway Ave.

"Every house in the neighborhood feeds directly into Hollytree dr... our neighborhood does not have the capacity to support all these additional cars up and down Hollytree Dr. It's not built for that." Weaver said.

Also along the road is multiple golf cart crossings and areas without sidewalks. According to the residents in the neighborhood, they already have issues with the cars on the road and adding more would make it even more dangerous.

"Joggers, walkers, people taking their pets out for a walk," Justis explained. Many of the streets don't have sidewalks.

It's also right by the tennis courts where many kids cross the street to go to their lessons.

Another area of concern includes historic preservation. There is a cemetery marked for development on the map. It's Smith Cemetery, which dates back to the 1800s.

"The Genecov application as far as we know, does not speak to any preservation or any methods that will be taken place to prevent deterioration of the cemetery."Justis explained.

They also haven't seen anything about what would go in the areas marked for commercial development.

"We don't know what's going in there could be any kind of a large commercial operation it would add much more to the traffic problem there." Gordon Bryson said about one of his major concerns.

One resident said they don't feel as though their City Council Representative, Linda Sellers is listening to her constituents.

"We also don't feel like our representative on city council has listened to the majority of the people in the area, Justis said, "we feel like she has made some efforts to try to get this out there to organize some meetings at the at the police substation. But in our opinion, these were poorly advertised, quickly set up after the first planning and zoning meeting in January."

They also said she has posted in the Nextdoor App encouraging residents to support the rezoning.

Because they don't feel like every knows about what could happen to their community they've created a Facebook group, taken to Nextdoor themselves, started petitions, and have even gone door-to-door themselves to keep their neighbors up-to-date.

SOme of their arguments against what is happening come from the City's Unified Development Code.

"It says that the purpose of the code is to first and foremost, protect and promote the health safety and general welfare of the people at Tyler." he said, "we also feel is very important that they are supposed to protect the character of the established residential neighborhoods."

It's important to note that the group is not against Genecov developing the area.

"We're asking for them to press pause. just slow down. Let's take everything into consideration here. And moving forward. Let's make sure that we've done our homework here and not just push something that could be harmful to some of the residents in the area," Smith said.

"We feel like we're reasonable, we're negotiable, and we really do want what's best for all of the citizens of Tyler, not just the developers, not just the homeowners, but for everyone." Justis explained.

CBS 19's Monica Ortiz spoke with Genecov earlier and has details on what they want to do and why:

