Tyler Independent School District's decision to implement full-day pre-k and do away with their Head Start program have left many who support the program with questions.

What will happen to the school’s caseworkers? Will a student's curriculum be compromised with the new pre-k program? These are just two of the questions Head Start advocates are asking.

“The pre-k full-day program is being funded from the state and Head Start is being funded by the federal government, and always has its $3.2 million,” CEO and Executive Director of East Texas Human Needs Network Christina Fulsom said. “Why would you give it back? When you have it and it's producing tremendous results."

“If you remove what head start is set up to do, which is to meet those things, build that vocabulary, create abstract concept for the kids, you're depriving them of something that they very need." retired educator Sheila Thrasher said.

Head Start offers child development programs for low-income families. According to Tyler ISD, some services offered are primary and mental health services as well as social interaction. For more than 50 years, St. Louis Early Childhood Education Center, the only Head Start in Tyler, has provided those services for children.

“The Head Start program has services that are considered very comprehensive wrap-around services," Fulsom said. "Those comprehensive wrap-around services require relationships to be built between the case manager and the family. And they include home visits and evaluations that have to do with learning, as well as hunger and housing and health. It includes developing action plans for families to help them grow."

Both Fulsom and Thrasher say the need to keep Head Start is just as vital as implementing a full-day pre-k program

They also say without the services Head Start provides, there will be a gap of students who fall by the wayside.

"Right now, the Head Start program has one case manager for every 40 students," Fulsom said. "On most campuses, you have one counselor for 500 or more students, how in the world are they going to be able to absorb wrap-around services with the staffing that they have?"

"We have a lot of kids who fall between whether they can afford Head Start,” Thrasher said. “They don't qualify for it, they can't afford the $4,000 and now we're closing down even more spots and that's really concerning me."

Many are also concerned about caseworkers working behind the scenes to support children. Fulsom says she was advised that a meeting with Head Start employees was held before Monday’s board meeting.

"It is my understanding that on Thursday of last week, prior to Monday night's meeting, Head Start staff were all notified that the program was closing," Fulsom explained.

If the board continues to follow through with their decision, changes will take effect this fall.

"I really hope that the board will reconsider their decision that they will pause, take a step back," Fulsom said. But they will look at the data. They didn't have data to look at last night and that they will make an informed decision."

Fulsom says she will have a meeting with the assistant superintendent of TISD. She believes the door is not completely closed yet and there is still a fighting chance.

CBS19 reached out to Tyler ISD officials who were unavailable for comment at that time.