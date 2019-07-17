LONGVIEW, Texas —

Within the last two years, several Longview restaurants suddenly closed its doors.

Four restaurants all in the same area. Two of those being Gonzalo's and Carlito's who were open for more than 30 years.

The most recent restaurant closing added to the list is Booshay's.

"It gets hard. But, this is just a hard business," Ronny Maxey owner of Jucy's said. Some would say it's because of the economic disadvantages, the constant push for more chain restaurants or just a desire to hang up the apron.

“There's not a lot of people really, to go in the restaurant business anymore. And that's the reason you see mostly franchise stores now,” Maxey explained. However, Jucy's has remained a staple since the 1980s.

Barry Hale has been a customer of the East Texas chain since the restaurant first opened. "The service they give you, I mean the food is genuine. It's good," He said. "[I visit] one to three to four times a week. I've been coming here a long time."

Ronny Maxey began his hamburger business in the mid-70s. He was inspired by his Mom's cooking.

"My mother was a great cook. She always had us cooking as we were growing up. I always liked hamburgers. I just took her way of cooking hamburgers and commercializing a little bit," Maxey said.

That spark of inspiration is what led company expanded to Marshall, Tyler and a separate Jucy's Taco. So far they have 11 stores and planning to build another in Tyler.

"We have over 300 people working for hours and extensions and it's a seven days a week job," Maxey said.

Through years of work, Maxey says he is not planning on retiring soon.

"In some of those instances, the owners that’s been with us, like Carlito's and Gonzales's, just grow older and this business will make you grow old fast," Maxey said. "I don't think there's gonna be a market for single owner restaurants. They'll be far and few between and future because of the labor insurance and taxes."

As change continues in Longview, one thing that remains the same is the food. "It's just a home-cooked meal," Maxey said.