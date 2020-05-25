**EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a CBS19 exclusive interview with Ret. Lt. Col. Allen B. West in January during a campaign stop in Longview.

Ret. Lt. Col. Allen B. West Is back home recovering after being involved in a motorcycle accident near Waco.

In the video, West thanks everyone for their prayers and support and that he is thankful to be able to make it through.

“I was able to make it through,” said West. “It’s gonna take a little time to recover, but I’ll be back out there.”

West is currently running for the Texas Republican Party chairman.

Posted by West4Texas on Monday, May 25, 2020

RELATED: REPORT: Ret. Lt. Col. Allen B. West involved in motorcycle crash near Waco