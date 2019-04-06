TYLER, Texas — Reverend Peter McGrath, a priest of the Diocese of Tyler, has passed, according to the Diocese of Tyler.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the death of Rev. Peter McGrath.” The Diocese posted in their Facebook page. “We rejoice in the confident knowledge that he is at peace, and we pray that the Lord may grant Father Peter eternal rest.”

Reverend Mcgrath was one of the priest-in-residence at St. Mary Magdalene Parish in Flint, according to the Dioceses of Tyler website.

According to a tweet from Bishop J. Strickland, Reverend McGrath had been in ICU due to a recurrence of leukemia.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.