AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Mary Francis Martinez, 41, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list, and a cash reward of up to $3,000 is now being offered for information leading to her capture. Martinez is wanted for parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Martinez has been wanted since January 2018 when she absconded from her last known address in Dallas. In 2005, Martinez was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child after an incident in Dallas County involving a 12-year-old girl. Her criminal history also includes failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and theft of property.

Martinez is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has tattoos on her back, left ankle, left hand, right finger, both legs and right arm; a scar near her right eye; and discoloration on her right arm. For more information or updates in the event of her arrest, see her wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders. So far this year, Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $31,500 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

© 2018 KYTX