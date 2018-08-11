TEXAS — AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Jorge Luis Santamaria, 36, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list, and a cash reward of up to $2,000 is now being offered for information leading to his capture.

Santamaria, a high-risk sex offender, is wanted for probation violation and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Santamaria has been wanted since October 2012 when he absconded from his last known address in Electra, Texas, located in Wichita County. He also has ties to the Austin area, including Elgin. In 2005, Santamaria was convicted of attempt to commit indecency with a child – sexual contact after an incident in Travis County involving an 11-year-old boy.

Santamaria is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds. For more information and updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders. So far this year, Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $31,500 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website. Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

