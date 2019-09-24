AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above was published in December of 2018.

Richard Overton's home is being considered for historic zoning.

According to Community Impact, the City of Austin Historic Landmark Commission voted 7-0 to initiate the historic zoning process for the veteran's home. The unanimous vote took place during a meeting Monday night.

Overton built the East Austin home more than 70 years ago when he got out of the Army. The veteran was even known to sit outside on his front porch during the day.

KVUE took a tour of that very home towards the end of 2018 and found that Overton filled the house with several memories of his family and momentos over the course of his life.

RELATED: A look inside the home of Richard Overton, the nation's oldest WWII veteran

Overton passed away in December of 2018 at 112 years old. He was the nation's oldest World War II veteran.

Overton's East Austin home is located at 2011 Hamilton Ave.

Community Impact reported that the case will return to the commission in October for further consideration.

HOUSE TOUR: See inside Richard Overton's home

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Report: Inmate allegedly confesses to murder profiled in 'Making A Murderer'

Woman commits suicide after realizing she was involved in Austin-based romance scam

Botham Jean's apartment door was defective, unlocked when Dallas officer walked in