TYLER, Texas — Have you ever drove down the road and all of a sudden something flew your way? That happens because people are not securing their cargo properly.

"Since 2016, in Smith County, there have been 28 crashes attributed to unsecured loads falling onto the roadways resulting in one death and five serious injuries," Kathi White with Texas Department of Transportation said.

Not only do these types of accidents happen in East Texas but all over the state.

"In Texas alone, there have been two-hundred and five caused by a load not being secured. Forty-seven of those involved serious injury or death," Texas DPS Sgt. Jean Dark said.

Throwing stuff into the back of your truck may be the quickest thing to do. Yet, no matter what you are putting in, not taking the time to secure your load can lead to someone getting seriously hurt.

Failing to secure the back of your truck properly can lead to a lot more than just a small fine. Whether it be a bag, mattress or anything else, if it flies out and hits another car, you are looking at some serious charges.

"At fifty-five miles per hour, an object weighing just twenty pounds that falls from a vehicle strike with the impact of half-a-ton," Sgt. Dark said.

With so many things falling out of vehicles, East Texas has spent a lot of money cleaning it up.

Since 2018, Smith County alone has spent nearly $700,000 cleaning up debris. District-wide that number jumps to more than $2.5 million.

Next time you throw something into the back of your truck, take a few extra minutes to secure it.