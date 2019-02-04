KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Not only is Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes shining on the gridiron, but he's bringing light to children's lives with his newly established children's foundation.

15 and the Mahomies is dedicated to improving the lives of children in under-privileged communities by supporting 15 initiatives focusing on health, wellness, academics and athletics, among others.

Mahomes announced his new campaign on Monday's taping of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“It’s a foundation that’s designed all around kids, kids from either under-served communities that don’t have the same opportunities I had when I was young, or kids that are in the hospital who have chronic illnesses or have suffered major injuries,” Mahomes said during his Fallon appearance. “Because those kids are the ones that train harder than me by 100 times every single day, and I want to make sure I can give back to them in any shape and any way in order to give them the resources they need to have an amazing life.”

