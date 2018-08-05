MINNEAPOLIS - The national E. coli outbreak associated with romaine lettuce has reached Minnesota, as the Minnesota Department of Health has reported multiple cases of illnesses in the state.

In a press release Tuesday, MDH states they are working with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to investigate the outbreak of E. coli infections related to eating romaine lettuce.

The MDH states 10 people in Minnesota have become ill in the multi-state outbreak. The illness onset dates range from April 20 to May 2.

They say the cases are both from the metro area and greater Minnesota counties and that 90 percent of those sick are women.

Three people were hospitalized and two developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a potentially fatal complication that can include kidney failure and other severe problems.

"Do not eat, buy, or sell romaine lettuce unless you can confirm it is not from the Yuma growing region," said Kirk Smith, manager of the Foodborne, Waterborne, Vectorborne, and Zoonotic Diseases section. "The Yuma growing region includes part of western Arizona and extends into the Imperial Valley of southeastern California, but does not include Salinas Valley or other growing regions in California."

Product from the Yuma growing region should no longer be on sale; however, individuals should check their refrigerators for romaine lettuce that may have been grown in the Yuma region, according to the press release.

