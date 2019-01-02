TYLER, Texas — Nothing can put a damper on a football game quicker than bad weather. While Atlanta can avoid that problem by keeping the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium closed, many, including the fans, would like to see it stay open. What goes into the choice? Let's take a look!

Go or no-go:

Generally, there are some pretty clear cut rules for whether the roof gets opened or not.

First of all, rain. If there is rain in the forecast, the roof stays closed. As for the temps, it can depend.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports the Falcons' Team President and CEO says they will keep the roof open if game time temps are forecast to stay above 52 or 53 degrees. The threshold can be a bit higher for night games.

The decision can come as late as Sunday afternoon, but once a choice is made it cannot be changed during the game.

The Forecast:

Right now the forecast for game time in Atlanta is for cloudy skies and a small chance for rain. Weather models are showing temps in the mid-50s.

Atlanta Forecasted Temps via RPM 12 km as of Friday afternoon.

KYTX

Future Skycast over Atlanta on Sunday as of Friday afternoon.

KYTX



The official forecast from the National Weather Service is for temps in the low-50s and a 10-20 percent chance for rain.

With this in mind, officials are likely to remain on the fence until the final minute with regard to the status of the roof.

Other Weather & Football:

While the dome can alleviate many weather concerns on Sunday, not all games are so lucky. Games such as Super Bowl II, or the "Ice Bowl", were played with air temps near -15 and wind chills in the -30s!

So let's break down some potential hazards by weather type:

Heat:

Dehydration

Heat Stroke

Heat Exhaustion

Fatigue

Over-Inflated Balls (Harder to catch/throw.)

Excessive Sweating

Cold:

Hypothermia

Frostbite

Frozen Water/Sports Drinks

Under-Inflated Balls (Easier to catch/throw.)

Frozen Balls (Harder to catch/throw.)

Rain:

Low Visibility

Slippery Surfaces (Harder to catch/throw balls.)

Mud

Snow:

Low Visibility

VERY Slippery Surfaces (Hard to run.)

Frozen Ground/Low Grip (Hard to run.)

Wind:

Loss of Accuracy (Hard to throw/kick accurately.)

Dry Eyes

Wind Chill

High Humidity:

Lower Air Density (Helps kickers and throwers.)

Balls Go Further

Harder to Cool Off





Regardless of the weather conditions, if you can't be in Atlanta, the best place to catch the game is right here on CBS 19! Hope you have a great Super Bowl Sunday!

