It might be winter, but new developments are springing up all over the Rose City.

Since the beginning of 2019, the City of Tyler has issued more than 40 new commercial development permits. While it might seem more businesses are coming to South Tyler, a look at some of the permits show growth in many areas.

Over on Old Jacksonville Highway, there is a new Braum’s being built.

There is also construction happening next door for a new shopping center: The Commons. There are already two tenants for The Commons, Which Which Sandwich Shop and Pets Plus Supplies.

Nearby on West Grande Boulevard, The Auberge of Tyler apartments are finished and ready to accept residents. While there is not much in the area for the residents of the apartment complex to do, that could change because an amusement/social/recreation permit has been issued for nearby 2830 W. Grande Boulevard.

As far as entertainment, The Broadway Square Mall has two new businesses opening on its property, Longhorn Steakhouse and HomeGoods. With the construction going on it can be hard to find parking at the mall, but there could be a solution, a parking lots permit has been issued.

Also on Broadway, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances has broken ground for the CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute. It will be a four-story facility for diagnostics, care and rehabilitation.

Over on 5th Street, the former El Charro’s Restaurant has work being done to the empty lot. The former restaurant closed in 2013, the building was demolished earlier this year and a permit for a service station and repair shop was issued by the city. A sign on the corner of the lot tells us what we need to know, it’s going to be an XPRESS Car Wash.

