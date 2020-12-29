x
ROSE CITY BLOOMING: New food options coming to Tyler

The City of Tyler had a variety of businesses open this year, especially when it came to food options.

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler saw a variety of businesses open in 2020. As the year draws to an end, it's just the beginning for some stores.

Take a look at new places coming to the Rose City:

Open:

  • Daiquiris- New Orleans style food and drinks located on Old Troup Hwy
  • Cinnaholic- Gourmet cinnamon rolls and baked goods made gluten free and vegan located at the Village at Cumberland Park
  • Cafe & Bida Tyler- A new restaurant located at 5th St.
  • Caring Hands PPECC- a day health center for children ages birth up to 20 years of age that have a medical conditions which require nursing care located on Old Henderson Hwy.  

Coming Soon:

  • HTeaO- An iced tea franchise founded in Texas will be located at 1325 E. Fifth St.
  • Fruteria y Abarrotes Ruby- The City of Tyler issued an occupancy permit for this business at 514 W Elm St.
  • Wellness RX- The City of Tyler has issued an occupancy permit for the drug store chain at 3320 Troup Hwy 100

