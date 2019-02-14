A Rusk County home ended up being a total loss after a fire took place just before noon Thursday on County Road 476.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, officials responded to what was reported as a structure fire with possible entrapment.

The first arriving crews reported a fire involving about half of the home and the person inside had safely escaped.

Crews from Rusk County Rescue Unit and Carlisle VFD arrived first and were supported by Henderson FD, New London VFD, New Salem VFD, Christus EMS, and our good neighbors at Troup VFD.

Rusk County Electric Cooperative quickly responded to disconnect electricity.