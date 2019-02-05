RUSK COUNTY, Texas — First responders are on scene of a swift-water rescue in Rusk County.

According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, New London and Kilgore Fire and Rescue units are working to assist a motorists who has been stranded on top of their vehicle on County Road 1114 at the Rabbit Creek Bridge. A boating unit has also been called to the scene to assist with the rescue.

Officials are asking motorists to avoid this area as the active rescue is ongoing.

The CCVFD says many of the area creeks are still going to crest in the next hour, meaning areas that are not under water now, may be in a short amount of time.

