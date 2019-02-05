RUSK COUNTY, Texas — First responders have saved the occupants of a vehicle who were involved in a swift-water rescue in Rusk County.

According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, New London and Kilgore Fire and Rescue units were working to assist two women, a juvenile and a baby who were stranded on top of their vehicle on County Road 1114 at the Rabbit Creek Bridge. A boating was called to the scene to assist with the rescue.

The Kilgore swift water rescue team was able to use the boat to approach the stranded party and get them to safety.

KYTX CBS19 Staff

Officials are asking motorists to avoid this area as flooding has become severe.

The CCVFD says many of the area creeks are still going to crest in the next hour, meaning areas that are not under water now, may be in a short amount of time.