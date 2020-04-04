RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reported one new case of COVID-19 in the county.

According to Rusk County OEM, the case is in the Mt. Enterprise area and the person has been hospitalized.

The case is considered community spread.

"Rusk County residents should go home and stay home unless conducting ABSOLUTELY ESSENTIAL activities,” said Rusk County OEM in a post on Facebook. “They should only have contact with people in their own household. The Governor's order extends through May 1st.”

The total number of cases in the county is now 12 with one person recovering.

