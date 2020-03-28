RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County is reporting its third case of coronavirus.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of State Health Services informed county and City of Henderson officials that a resident had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolated in their home.

Governor Abbott has asked all residents who have recently returned from highly affected areas including the City of New Orleans and the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, to isolate at home for at least 14 days.

Additionally, residents should:

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home when they are sick and avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Limit gatherings to less than 50 people, or less than 10 if possible.

