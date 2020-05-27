RUSK COUNTY, Texas — On Friday, May 15, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 2 people after executing a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the Price area.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jonathan Swindell and Dorthy Williams were arrested at the residence for possession of a controlled substance. Swindell also had an outstanding parole violation warrant.

The sheriff’s office also seized drug paraphernalia, suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, and nearly $2,000 cash from the residence.