RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Over the last six years, Sgt. David Roberts and Sheriff Jeff Price of Rusk County have been working to educate the community about drugs, alcohol, social media, and bullying.

Sgt. Roberts teaches the students in the Crimestoppers programs at schools across the county. They also speak and boy and girl scout meetings, not to mention churches, and for anyone who asks.

Then, just a few months ago, a student was arrested on campus for having drugs on him.

"I got a call from a group of parents wanting to bring their sons up," Sergeant Roberts said the boys had all grown up together, "we didn't talk about the case it was at hand, but the scenario itself, and what they could be looking at."

Candace Daus is a parent in Rusk County. She has been having some issues with one of her daughters.

"I wanted her to hear from other people, and not just us as her parents," Daus said.

She brought her daughter up to speak with Roberts, a teacher at school and some others.

After that, Daus learned about a class the Sergeant was going to be teaching at the Sheriff's Office.

"He had told me about a class that they were doing for some boys and I was like, that would be great if we could do it for girls which this class ended up being just for teens period," she said.

The class began with testimony from an inmate, then they speak about drugs, alcohol, bullying, and social media.

Asking questions that they might not ask in front of their parents.

Hoping to make a difference in at least one life.

"What keeps you going is you're hoping that you made that difference in one child's life, because if you make one child not do the drugs, not drink and drive, then it was worth it," Sergeant Roberts said.