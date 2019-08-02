PRICE, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has lifted a lockdown that was put in place at Carlisle Independent School District on Friday morning,

According to Sgt. David Roberts, a rumor of an active shooting at Carlisle ISD began to spread on social media and panicked parents started arriving in droves to pick their children up from school.

Sgt. Roberts tells CBS19 there was no active shooter, nor is there currently, and the lockdown was implemented for the sole purpose of controlling the flow of students and parents going in and out of the school.