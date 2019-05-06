RUSK, Texas — Rusk Rural Water Supply Company has issued a boil water notice for Highway 69 and the surrounding areas.

Due to conditions which may have occurred recently in the water system, TCEQ has required the system to notify all customers to the boil water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of ass harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water system officials will notify.

For questions regarding this matter, people may contact the Rusk Rural Water Supply Office at 903-683-06178 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. or from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.