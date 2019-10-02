COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new app could save your life and save you money for driving undistracted.

After a student lost his life due to a driver texting in College Station, Marci Corry decided to make an impact on safe driving in communities throughout Texas.

After researching behavior change and observing that her young children responded well with positive reinforcement, Corry decided to encourage people in a positive way to stay off their phones while driving. She founded SAFE 2 SAVE in October 2016.

In just two years, the app has gained a lot of popularity with more than 130,000 users. Businesses on the app are in many cities throughout Texas, with plans to expand across the entire state of Texas and go nationwide in 2019.

HOW IT WORKS

Download the app on iTunes or Google Play .

or . Create an account or log in with Facebook.

Register and start earning rewards.

Open the app before you begin your trip and earn two points for every minute of undistracted driving when you reach a driving speed of 10 miles per hour.

"You can redeem points at your favorite businesses, local and online, and live in style for less," the company says.

Users can also earn bonus points for inviting family and friends to download the app.

For more information, click here.



