AUSTIN, Texas —

Austin will be painted purple on Monday, June 10, as Governor Abbott makes House Bill 684, better known as 'Sam's Law,' a reality.

Sam's Law was proposed by Shari Dudo with The Purple Warriors of Texas.

The bill is named in honor of Samantha "Sam" Watkins, a Kilgore High School student who died in 2016 after suffering a seizure.

The bill will require all Texas public school personnel to be trained in seizure recognition and seizure first aid.

State Rep. Travis Clardy, filed Sam's Law on January 8, the first day of the 86th Legislative Session.

Sam's Law was passed in the House in April, and then in the Senate in May and sent to Governor Abbott.

KYTX Lexie Hudson

On Monday, June 4 the Purple Warriors of Texas made an exciting announcement on the progress of Sam's Law in a post on Facebook.

Once signed, the law will take effect September 1, at the start of the next school year.