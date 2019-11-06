TYLER, Texas —

House bill 684 was filed by State Representative Travis Clardy on January 8th, the first day of the 86th legislative session.

Today, governor Greg Abbott is expected to sign House Bill 684, also known as Sam’s Law.

It’s in honor of former Kilgore High School student Samantha Watkins, who died after having a seizure in 2016.

Not long after Samantha’s passing, East Texan Shari Dudo, who also has Epilepsy, started working to make a change.

"If a student has Epilepsy their teachers would not know what to do," Dudo said.

She founded the Purple Warriors of Texas, an Epilepsy advocacy group that has been fighting for Sam’s Law.

Sam's Law named after Samantha, would require all Texas public school personnel, meaning anyone who has contact with a child with epilepsy to be trained in seizure recognition and seizure first aid.

"It's 20 minutes of training so we're not asking too much time of the teachers," Dudo, said.

School personnel would be required to watch a training video at the beginning of each school year. The training will be free of charge to Texas public schools and courtesy of the Epilepsy Foundation. If a student does have a seizure, a seizure action plan will be available from the student's neurologist.

Dudo and members of the Purple Warriors of Texas headed to Austin on Monday ahead of Sam's Law being signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

"I'm excited, nervous, just a whole range of emotions,” Dudo said while in the car headed to Austin.

Advocates of Sam's Law, from all over the state of Texas are expected to be in attendance when he signs the bill.

"It's just a big group of everyone going who helped get this law passed,” Dudo said.

Today, they are wearing purple in honor of Samantha and the estimated 49,000 children in Texas who have active epilepsy.

