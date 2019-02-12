A 24-year-old San Angelo man who was contemplating suicide on Thanksgiving is alive, thanks to two San Angelo Police Department officers, who were in the right place at the right time.

According to a press release from the SAPD, just before 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 , San Angelo Public Safety Communications received multiple phone calls about a man who appeared to be on the verge of jumping off the bridge at Van Buren Street and Freeland Avenue.

Officers arrived within minutes and found the distraught man sitting outside of the railing.

The officers were able to establish a rapport with the man, and learned he was suicidal. During the encounter, the officers seized the opportunity to pull the man from the railing when he was distracted by answering his phone.

The man was taken into custody by Tom Green County Mental Health deputies.

"The San Angelo Police Department believes Officers Edward Salmon and Steven Martinez were near the incident at the right time and hope the man receives the help that he needs and deserves," the release stated. "If you are thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, please reach out for help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 (English) or 1-888-628-9454 (Spanish). Calls are confidential and free. Talking with someone about your thoughts and feelings can save your life."