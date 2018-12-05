The San Antonio Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 73-year-old man named Jack Ferrell.

SAPD describes Ferrell as 5’10, 190 pounds with balding gray hair, blue eyes, and missing his top front teeth.

Police say that Ferrell has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment and that his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Ferrell was last seen wearing a black jacket, red shirt, blue jeans, white shoes, and was carrying a black shopping bag with red straps. The last time he was seen was traveling on foot on Saturday around 12:19 p.m.

If you have any information regarding Ferrell’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call SAPD at 210-207-7660.

