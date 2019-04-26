GRAPEVINE, Texas — Volunteers with the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief are offering help after severe storms ripped through East Texas and Louisana.

According to a press release from the SBTC Disaster Relief, volunteers are preparing for deployment to areas hit by tornadoes in St. Augustine, Bryan, and Ruston, LA.

“We are ready to provide help, hope, and healing to these communities,” SBTC disaster relief director, Scottie Stice, said. “Our recovery teams will be able to help homeowners clean up from these storms, and our chaplains will be on available to minister to folks. We are praying for everyone affected.

The Disaster Relief Ministry of the SBTC is a ministry comprised of trained volunteers who are committed to sharing the hope of Jesus with those whose lives have been impacted by disasters.

For more information visit SBTC Disaster Relief.