SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens of a warrant scam in the area.

The SCSO says they were notified about a scam that involved a phone call received by a Smith County citizen. The caller identified himself as an investigator of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office by a specific name. The caller informed the victim that there was a warrant for his arrest for credit card abuse.

The scammer instructed the victim to go to a nearby store and purchase a gift card for $600.00. The caller remained on the line with the victim the entire time. Once the card was purchased, the victim provided the caller with the numbers on the gift card.

When the caller’s phone number was dialed by the office's investigator, the call was not answered and went to voicemail. The voicemail message was a pirated copy of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigator who was named in the phone conversation.

SCSO says at no time will anyone from the Sheriff’s Office, or any law enforcement agency, call an individual and request cash or monetary payment for any criminal offense or warrant.

The Sheriff's Office reminds everyone to never provide anyone with debit/credit card numbers or personal information such as Social Security numbers, birthdates or driver’s license numbers over the phone. The only time you should ever provide this information is if the call was initiated by you and it is to a known business or creditor.

If you receive a phone call such as this, simply hang up and call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or the local law enforcement agency within your jurisdiction.