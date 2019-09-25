BRIGHTON, Colo. — Six students and two adults were taken to hospitals following a rollover crash Wednesday morning involving a school bus from the 27J School District.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of East 136th Avenue and Buckley Road as the bus was headed west on 136th Avenue from Sable Boulevard, a spokesperson for Brighton Fire said. No other vehicles were involved.

"The bus appears to have been going westbound here on 136th, left the roadway on the right side, overcorrected and ended up on the south side of the roadway," said John Bradley, spokesperson for the Brighton Police Department (BPD).

Bradley said they believe the bus rolled at least once but came to rest upright on its wheels.

The injured children, who are all special needs students, were taken to Children's Hospital Colorado for treatment, said Tracy Rudnick, spokesperson for 27J Schools.

"All the students were able to walk off the bus themselves," Rudnick said.

A spokesperson for the hospital said all of the students are in good condition. All of them are expected to be discharged at some point Wednesday.

"So there was some very minor injuries, scrapes, bumps, bruises to potentially broken bones, we actually don't know for sure yet but no serious injuries," said Ali Wiersa, a pediatric emergency physician at Children's Hospital Colorado.

The adults, which include the bus driver and a paraprofessional, were taken to University Hospital, Rudnick said. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, according to Rudnick.

The bus was headed to Prairie View High School and all of the students on board are believed to be high school age.

"It appears it was just an accident, so something might have happened while she was driving," Rudnick said. "She's been working with us for over 10 years, so she's a very experienced bus driver, as is the paraprofessional that was on the bus."

The district said it's responding to the area to ensure student safety and said the parents or guardians of the children involved were contacted directly by their school.

Rudnick said she did not believe the bus was equipped with the seatbelts.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, although at this time, there's no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved, according to investigators.

The 27J School District serves students in Brighton, Commerce City and Thornton.

PHOTOS: 8 taken to hospital after school bus crash in Brighton

A 2016 9Wants To Know investigation, conducted with Rocky Mountain PBS News, found that there were an average of two bus crashes a day during the school year from 2011 to 2015.

