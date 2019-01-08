TYLER, Texas —

As the school year approaches, there’s a list of things your child may need before the first day of school.

School is Cool, an event for Smith County students will give away 2,000 backpacks to kids during their annual event on Tuesday. They will also offer haircuts, immunizations, dental and medical exams.

School is Cool backpacks for Smith County students

This is the sixth year the Tyler Area Business Education Council is partnering with the City of Tyler and Tyler ISD to give Smith County students backpacks and school supplies for the 2019-20 school year.

"We put it together in order to service students who are possibly low income, who may not have possibly all the support to get all the supplies that they need," LaToya Young, Executive Director for the Tyler Area Business Education Council, said.

According to Young, around 70 percent of students in Smith County public schools come from low-income families.

"It's one less thing they have to worry about," Young said. "It is just a starter kit. It doesn't necessarily have everything each student in each grade will necessary need. We like to call it a starter kit, to where no matter the grade level that they're in they have a lot of supplies they need to get started."

School is Cool backpack with school supplies 2019

School is Cool will be held at the Harvey Convention Center and Tyler Rose Garden from 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tickets will be handed out on a first come, first served basis. The child must be present with the parent to receive a ticket. One backpack will be given to each student.