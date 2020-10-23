East Texas schools ending remote instruction

An increasing amount of East Texas schools and bringing students back to campus

TYLER, Texas — Many school districts in East Texas are phasing out of online schooling and shifting back to in-person instruction.

One major concern was online schooling wasn’t effective.

"There was an extremely high failure rate across the state of Texas," Winona ISD Superintendent Damenion Miller said.

East Texas is home to about 75 districts. Some students have been learning in person since August, others don't start until mid-November.

According to the Texas Education Agency, districts must give parents 14-days notice of their options before discontinuing remote instruction.