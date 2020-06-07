Scotties Bistro closes after employee's family member tests positive for COVID-19

LONGVIEW, Texas — Scotties Bistro in Longview has closed after a staff members family member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the company’s Facebook page, they will reopen only and as soon as they feel it is safe.
“We want to assure you that we shall take every single precaution and keep the safety of our patrons & our team, our top priority,” said the company in a Facebook post.
