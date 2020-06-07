Scotties Bistro closes after employee's family member tests positive for COVID-19

“We want to be entirely transparent with our Guests and that’s why we are sharing this information,” the company said on Facebook.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Scotties Bistro in Longview has closed after a staff members family member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the company’s Facebook page, they will reopen only and as soon as they feel it is safe.

“We want to assure you that we shall take every single precaution and keep the safety of our patrons & our team, our top priority,” said the company in a Facebook post.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues