SMITH COUNTY, Texas — According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, a large number of criminal mischief cases has been reported in the southwest portion of the county.

The incidents began May 14 along Highway 155, headed toward Lake Palestine, and have been steady since.

"[It's caused] a significant amount of property damage," Deputy Larry Christian said. "It appears we have a suspect or suspects driving around the city and the county using a BB-type gun to shoot at vehicles. We've also had a few business reports where they've shot at windows and businesses."

According to Deputy Christian, the SCSO has received 22 reports since May 14, while the Tyler Police Department has received an additional 14 reports.

On May 17, alone, there were a total of 12 reported incidents, according to the SCSO.

The SCSO says they are receiving two to three reports every few days.

The most recent incident happened on Highway 155. According to officials, he shooter(s) hit a moving vehicle. Thankfully, the driver walked away without any injuries.

"We haven't had any reports of anyone being injured," Deputy Christian said. "The targets are very random in nature. They're not singling out anyone specifically."

Authorities also had a patrol vehicle damaged while parked at a residence. The rear-window was shattered causing the vehicle to be unusable.

"The deputy could've been needed in an emergency situation, but at the point where his vehicle is not drivable because he couldn't see out of the windshield, then you're taking that vehicle out of commission for several days until we can get it fixed," Deputy Christian said.

Deputy Christian says no matter the victim, this is a crime that should not be taken lightly.

"This may seem like a small incident to some people, but to the victims that are involved, it's huge," Deputy Christian said. "Let's face it, people work hard for the property they have, And for them to have to take $200, $300 or $400 out of their pocket to pay to have a windshield replaced is taking food, clothing and other necessities away from their families, and we take that seriously."

In addition to the cost to the victim(s), Deputy Christian says resources being used to solve these crimes could be utilized in areas of higher priority.

"It's time-consuming," Deputy Christian said. "It's a very meticulous investigation because we are searching for people who can help us solve this crime. It's a community, law-enforcement partnership, at this point."

Depending on the overall amount of damage caused, once caught, those responsible could face charges ranging from a Class A Misdemeanor to possibly a Third-Degree Felony.

If you have any information concerning these crimes, please call the SCSO at (903) 566-6600.