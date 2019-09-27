TYLER, Texas — Sea Lions are making a big splash at the East Texas State Fair.

This year fairgoers can see the return of Zoey, Syra and the newest addition to the family, Kika.

"We train our sea lions with a lot of patience, a lot of fish and a lot of love," , sea lion trainer Marisol Martinez said.

All three of the sea lions are rescues.

According to the East Texas State Fair, they were all unable to go back into the wild due to a multitude of different reasons.

Martinez says it's one of the reasons why her, her partner and husband, Jimmy Earhart, have chosen to make the show not just entertaining but educational.

"The show is to teach the kids how to recycle, the pollution in the water and we teach them the differences between a seal and a sea lion," she said.

The Earharts along with Zoey, Syra and Kika will be performing three times a day.

The East Texas State Fair runs through Sept. 29.