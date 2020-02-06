The Panola County Sheriff's Office is following up on leads in the search for Joe Roy McMillian, including in the Livingston area where video showed his car heading southbound, but said Tuesday those tips have not panned out.

"Of course we've got what we believe is the vehicle in the Livingston area on different surveillance cameras," Panola County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jeff Ivy said, saying it still appears to be traveling southbound.

"The family is still in that area trying to locate some different surveillance footage," Ivy said. "We've got some officers also in that area following up on some different leads that have come in, but nothing has panned out with any kind of information as of yet."

Click here to rad the full story from our newspaper partner The Panola Watchman.

