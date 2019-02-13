TYLER, Texas — Smith County has been named in a class-action lawsuit that alleges illegal discrimination against U.S. citizens for sending them letters telling them to prove their citizenship.

The class-action lawsuit calls the plaintiffs “U.S. citizens and registered voters of Texas who have been singled out for investigation and removal from the voter rolls by the Texas Secretary of State because they were born outside the United States.”

The lawsuit alleges that Texas officials are taking action against them because of their national origin, race or color, and asks for the court to find that they have been discriminated against and stop the action from happening.

The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, or MALDEF, filed the original lawsuit Feb. 2 along with other organizations involved in furthering voting rights for Latinos. The lawyers updated the lawsuit on Feb. 10 in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

The updated complaint names Smith County Elections Administrator Karen Nelson based on her office’s decision to send out letters to as many as 239 people questioning their citizenship. The local plaintiff is a woman who received a letter and is named in the suit under the pseudonym “Jane Doe #1.”

“Plaintiff Doe #1 is injured by having been placed on the Secretary of State’s list of ‘Possible Non U.S. Citizens’ and having her identifying information sent to the county in which she is registered to vote with instructions to use that information for investigation and possible removal from the voter rolls,” the lawsuit says.

She also was injured by the threat of removal from the voter role, by having been investigated for illegal registration and voting, and by having been stigmatized as a person who might have registered illegally, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit seeks to have the court declare that the affected class have been unconstitutionally targeted, and for the court to bar the state and local governments from acting on the list.

This is the second lawsuit to name Nelson in her official role as Smith County elections administrator. Nelson was summoned last week in the first one, Move Texas Civic Fund v. David Whitley, Texas Secretary of State, filed in the same court in Galveston.

The Smith County Commissioners Court held an executive session at the end of its regular meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Move Texas case and any other pending litigation against the county. Neither members of the court nor Nelson commented on the issue.