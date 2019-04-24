LONGVIEW, Texas — One person was arrested for suspected drunk driving after reportedly causing an early morning crash in Longview.

According to the Longview Police Department, officers responded to a crash on Highway 80 around 3 a.m. Police say an SUV, driven by a man, struck a pole causing power lines to fall into the roadway.

The LPD has closed Highway 80 from the 2100 block to Leota Street. It is unknown when the roadway will reopen.

Police area asking motorists to seek alternative routes along Highway 80 to avoid delays.