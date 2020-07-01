CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The San Patricio County Sheriff's Office are working a case involving large quantities of brand new copper being sold to Corpus Christi salvage yards.

According to the Sheriff's Office, they met up with a seller pulling a trailer loaded with 2,000 pounds of thick-gauge copper. They interviewed the seller and learned that the copper came from spools at TPCO Industries near Gregory. Texas.

Two empty spools and two full spools were then recovered from the sellers' home in Portland, Texas. TPCO conducted an inventory and confirmed that $93,000 worth of copper was missing from their yard.

Investigators continue to work the case and said they are in the process of obtaining a felony arrest warrant for the stolen copper.

