Several hundred Tyler residents prayed that unity would overtake division at the mayor's prayer breakfast early Thursday morning.

The event was part of the 67th annual National Day of Prayer. This year’s theme was unity, inspired by a bible passage that advocates, “making every effort to keep the unity of spirit through the bond of peace.”

The mayor’s breakfast was an interfaith event at Harvey Hall Convention Center with prayers led by community members of various denominations of Christianity, and a conservative Jewish rabbi.

