TYLER, Texas — Severe weather is no longer in East Texas, but rain showers and storms will continue through the overnight. Make sure you are staying safe and doing your best to stay dry!

RELATED: LIST: More than 3,000 without power across East Texas

DAMAGE REPORTS:

Trees have been reported down on SH 19 South, SH 7 West, Farm-to-Market Road 2076 and Farm-to-Market Road 2022 in Houston County, according to the Texas Department of Transportation . (This Area was reported cleared as of 5:16 pm.)

Multiple trees reported damaged in Malakoff in Henderson County.

"Extensive" tree damage reported in Gun Barrel City in Henderson County.

Connect with CBS 19 Meteorologist Michael Behrens on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Do you have a weather report or pictures you would like to submit to the CBS19 Weather team? You can email news@cbs19.tv and visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.