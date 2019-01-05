TYLER, Texas — Heading into Wednesday the odds of dealing with severe thunderstorms in our area looks more likely the not. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight Risk for pretty much all of East Texas on Wednesday, with only Sabine county under the marginal risk. Some locations in East Texas might be upgraded to an enhanced risk for severe weather. All of East Texas is under a marginal risk for Thursday but I am expecting much of our area to be upgraded to a slight risk for Thursday as well.

Joel Barnes

Damaging winds, Tornadoes and large hail are all possible with most of us dealing with very strong winds into the evening and moving out overnight into Thursday. But this line of storms produced multiple tornadoes in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri on Tuesday and could do the same in our region on Wednesday.

The threat for very heavy rainfall and flash flooding is another real possibility, as some forecast models are suggesting around 4 to 6 inches of rain from Wednesday through Friday north of I-20.

On top of the flooding threat chances for the rest of the week, we also have a flash flood watch overnight for Van Zandt, Rains and Hopkins counties. The chance for 2-4 inches of rain will exist as this line of showers and storms begin to track back into East Texas overnight into Wednesday morning.

The reason storms are expected to stick around for several days is due to the set-up. A stationary front will work around the region tomorrow and stall out and not move out until the weekend. Along with the stationary front, dew points will be near 70° which will lead to torrential rainfall with these storms. As the front moves back and forth across East Texas, it will lead to several rounds of storms and possible severe weather on both Thursday and Friday.

Storms are expected to come in several waves, the first one showing up from the north and affecting counties north of I-20 in the mid morning hours. These storms could be severe, but most likely will only produce some gusty winds as they move to the south. These storms are expecting to fizzle out by the afternoon.

Stronger storms could impact our area as early as 4 PM and stick around overnight into Thursday Morning. But the most dangerous time shown from the latest models runs is expected to be between 6 PM and 9 PM. The storms are expected to have the most likely chance of turning into supercells and producing very large hail or a tornado or two.

After the threat for supercell storms in the evening hours wraps up, the focus will turn to a linear line (non rotating) of storms that will impact most of East Texas with strong straight line winds, possibly gusting up to 70 MPH. These storms are expected to start after 10 PM and move out before the sun comes up Thursday morning. These storms will likely impact most of our viewing area, so be sure to stay weather aware for the next few days.

These storms have the potential to be dangerous and should be treated seriously. CBS 19 will be watching the weather situation carefully and will have updates throughout the day on-air, online, and on social media. Make sure you have the app installed on your phone before tomorrow to get the latest alerts.

