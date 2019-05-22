TYLER, Texas — With 2019 being such an active severe weather season in East Texas, many are wondering if it is an unusually high amount of severe weather for our region. Things have certainly felt more active than usual, but feelings can be deceiving.

With this in mind, there is only one way to find the answer to this question: Digging into the data.

The Averages:

In order to gain a better understanding of what the average severe weather season is like in East Texas, we need to establish some averages.

For our purposes we will be building a 10 year average, based on the years 2008 through 2017. We are considering the months of March, April, and May to be our severe weather season.

By excluding 2018 from the average calculation, we can compare the average value to last year and this year as well.

We calculated averages for tornadoes (all years shown below), hail reports, and wind damage reports. The results are as follows:

Tornadoes: 11.8 Tornadoes/Severe Weather Season

Wind Reports: 58.2 Wind Reports/Severe Weather Season

Hail Reports: 49.6 Hail Reports/Severe Weather Season

Comparing to 2018 & 2019:

Comparing this information to 2018, we see that the season was rather quiet. We had just 3 reported tornadoes from March through May, 54 reports of wind damage, and 39 reports of hail.

So how does this year compare?

We are certainly in an active severe weather season. Including the storms from May 18, we are currently at 14 reports of tornadoes, 105 reports of wind damage, and 61 reports of hail.

It is important to point out at this stage these numbers are considered preliminary by the National Weather Service. As reports are filtered, and duplicates and other error prone reports are removed or corrected, these numbers will change when the final numbers are released for the year.

However, that being said, it is still an impressive year.

Comparing these numbers to the averages, it is not hard to see that we are currently in an above average severe weather season, at least purely based on the hard numbers.

According to the raw data, we are about 2 tornadoes above average for 2019's severe weather season, 47 reports of wind damage over average, and about 11 reports of hail above average.

Even though every category is above average, this does not mean things are unusual.

In fact, in the last 10 years, we have had seasons with more or an equal number of severe weather events to this season in each of these categorizes.

However, even though it is not a record, the number of wind reports this year is sufficiently far above average to be considered significant.

So what is going on here?

The easy answer is too much rainfall.

Going back to October of 2018, both Tyler and Longview have seen over 50 inches of rainfall. Lufkin has seen over 47 inches.

This puts Tyler almost 21 inches above normal for this time period. Longview is over by almost 20 inches and Lufkin is over by 15.3 inches.

Why is this important?

Well, the trees in East Texas, which are very tall, also have shallow root systems. When you over saturate the soils, as we have in the past 8 months, these shallow root systems have a hard time holding the tree to the ground in times of strong wind.

As of such, when severe storms push through, trees fall.

Most of our wind damage reports in 2019 have not been related to the winds themselves, but the trees that fell as a result. This, of course, being a factor of the winds and the rains combined.

Thus, our active severe weather season in terms of wind reports, can easily be explained by the excessive amounts of rainfall the region has seen during the past several months.

With regard to the other types of severe weather, National Weather Service Meteorologist Brandi Richardson says things are on par with an active, but not unusual, severe weather season in this part of the country.

You can hear her interview included with the video attached to this story.

Are we seeing more warnings than in the past?:

Another question being raised about this severe weather season is related to the number of severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings that have been issued, and if there has been more issued when compared to normal.

There are a few things going on related to this.

First, if you have lived in East Texas for a while, you may have noticed more severe weather warnings when compared to 10 or 20 years ago.

Well, this is not just something you are just feeling. The short term average (2008-2017) has increased for both severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings when compared to the long term average going back to 1986.

Notably, the number of tornado warnings has almost doubled in the short term average (75.9 warnings/year) when compared to the long term average (40 warnings/year).

Why is this?

Simply put, technology has improved since the 1980's and 1990's.

Radar improvements have increased detection rates for tornadoes and severe weather, and social media has played a role as well.

Thanks to the public being able to submit storm reports in real time via social media platforms, we are now able to have information about storms that radar just cannot provide.

When you combine these two factors, we are not actually seeing more severe weather, we are just doing a better job at detecting severe storms that may have been missed in years past with older technology.

In conclusion, we can certainly say that this severe weather season has been more active than usual in East Texas, but we can also say it is not something that is unexpected for our region.

While the number of wind reports is significantly above average, it can be explained mostly by a relation to heavy rains. Other types of severe weather this season are also above average, but not by a record number, or by a number that is overly meaningful.

Regardless of how active this season is compared to average, every severe weather season presents dangers to East Texas. You should take all severe weather seriously, and make sure to stay weather aware when severe storms are in the forecast.

