SFA's Cole Art Center unable to support staffing, reduces hours due to financial woes

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — One of Stephen F. Austin State University's (SFA) oldest art buildings will only be utilized for special events. Due to COVID-19 financial woes, SFA is not able to restore staffing at the Cole Art Center.

If you were to take a stroll throughout downtown Nacogdoches, you'd find art everywhere. Nacogdoches resident, Holden, says it's one of the reasons she wanted to move there.

"I'm an artist and so like, that was kind of one of those places that made me feel at home when I first moved here," Holden said.

"When I heard about the news, I was really sad, this place is the the community Epicenter art," former SFA graduate, Bridgette Kozash said. "It's a great way for artists that aren't affiliated with SFA to have their art seen too. A big part of it, is also like having shows there."

In addition, Facebook groups and fundraisers were created to support the building's funding.

One person commented: "The Cole is so valuable in this community and in East Texas. As an art professor at SFA, I know that my students would lose valuable learning opportunities without it. Looking forward to hearing what I can do to help!" Another said, "When I was at a crossroad in life, I made a choice to attend SFA and continue my education in Art. Along the way, I began working for the Opera House before it became the Cole. The Cole has always had a special place in my heart."

"I graduated from SFA two years ago, I've been working here since then, I've wanted to stay in this town because of the art seen here because of my friends here that are creating, and it makes me creative. It inspires me," Kozash said.

Although people in the community may be saying farewell to a "home for expression," they're ideas aren't going anywhere.