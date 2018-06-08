NACOGDOCHES — With less than a month before to go before the season begins, Stephen F. Austin State University head football coach Clint Conque resigned Monday amid a university investigation.

Conque offered the following statement:

“Today I announce my decision to step down as the head football coach at Stephen F. Austin. Although I have remained confident in the ongoing investigation into the potential violation of university policy, as a family of faith and out of respect to my profession, I do not want this situation to be a further distraction to the 2018 football team and season. I deeply care for my players and wish them great success this season and beyond.”“It has been a privilege to serve the university and to work with many outstanding players and coaches – past and present. I am proud of the foundation that is in place both on and off the field. I have arrived at this decision on my own and look to move forward in my career.”

Conque was hired as head coach in 2014. He went 8-5 in his first season with the Lumberjacks, but never again posted another winning record.

He was suspended in June, but the university offered little details about the suspension.

He finishes his stint at Stephen F. Austin with a 21-25 record.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Byrd, who took over as interim coach during Conque's suspension, will continue serve as interim head coach through the 2018 season.

“At this point we remain focused on the 2018 season and the work our student-athletes and staff have done and will continue to do leading up to kickoff on September 1,” Athletic Director Ryan Ivey said. “We will re-evaluate the leadership structure of our team at the conclusion of the year,” Ivey said.

Stephen F. Austin will kickoff their 2018 season September 1 against Mississippi State of the SEC.

